RBC Capital Initiates Coverage of CRH (CRH) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 14, 2024, RBC Capital initiated coverage of CRH (NYSE:CRH) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.08% Upside

As of May 8, 2024, the average one-year price target for CRH is 96.96. The forecasts range from a low of 75.75 to a high of $111.30. The average price target represents an increase of 18.08% from its latest reported closing price of 82.12.

The projected annual revenue for CRH is 35,137MM, an increase of 0.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,148 funds or institutions reporting positions in CRH. This is an increase of 127 owner(s) or 12.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRH is 0.87%, an increase of 9.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.99% to 527,956K shares. The put/call ratio of CRH is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cevian Capital II GP holds 28,225K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,325K shares , representing a decrease of 14.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRH by 34.42% over the last quarter.

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank, Frankfurt am Main holds 17,561K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,399K shares , representing a decrease of 10.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRH by 68.38% over the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 16,297K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company.

Norges Bank holds 14,670K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company.

Greenhaven Associates holds 11,029K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,142K shares , representing a decrease of 1.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRH by 6.62% over the last quarter.

CRH Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CRH plc is an international group of diversified building materials businesses whose headquarters is in Dublin, Ireland. It manufactures and supplies a wide range of products for the construction industry.

