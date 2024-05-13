RBC Capital Initiates Coverage of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings (CRBP) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 13, 2024, RBC Capital initiated coverage of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings (NasdaqCM:CRBP) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.50% Upside

As of May 8, 2024, the average one-year price target for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings is 56.10. The forecasts range from a low of 52.52 to a high of $60.90. The average price target represents an increase of 30.50% from its latest reported closing price of 42.99.

The projected annual revenue for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings is 5MM, an increase of ∞%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 73 funds or institutions reporting positions in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 10.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRBP is 0.02%, an increase of 27.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 111.45% to 1,604K shares. The put/call ratio of CRBP is 0.92, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Assenagon Asset Management holds 259K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company.

Ikarian Capital holds 196K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sio Capital Management holds 150K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 112K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 62K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a clinical-stage company focused on the development and commercialization of novel medicines designed to target the endocannabinoid system. The Company's lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, oral, selective cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) agonist designed to provide an alternative to immunosuppressive medications in the treatment of chronic inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Lenabasum is currently being evaluated in dermatomyositis and systemic lupus erythematosus. Corbus is also developing a pipeline of other preclinical drug candidates from its endocannabinoid system platform.

