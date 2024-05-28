RBC Capital Initiates Coverage of Civitas Resources (CIVI) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 28, 2024, RBC Capital initiated coverage of Civitas Resources (NYSE:CIVI) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.17% Upside

As of May 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Civitas Resources is 97.92. The forecasts range from a low of 85.85 to a high of $111.30. The average price target represents an increase of 36.17% from its latest reported closing price of 71.91.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Civitas Resources is 2,786MM, a decrease of 32.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 812 funds or institutions reporting positions in Civitas Resources. This is an decrease of 17 owner(s) or 2.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CIVI is -0.98%, an increase of 305.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.89% to 102,633K shares. The put/call ratio of CIVI is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 16,481K shares representing 16.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kimmeridge Energy Management Company holds 8,372K shares representing 8.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,932K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,921K shares , representing an increase of 0.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIVI by 24.15% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 2,809K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,827K shares , representing a decrease of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIVI by 20.78% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 2,692K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,491K shares , representing an increase of 7.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIVI by 5.40% over the last quarter.

Civitas Resources Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Civitas Resources, Inc. is Colorado’s first carbon neutral oil & gas producer and is focused on developing and producing crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids in Colorado’s Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company is committed to pursuing compelling economic returns and cash flow while delivering best-in-class cost leadership and capital efficiency. Civitas is dedicated to safety, environmental responsibility, and implementing industry leading practices to create a positive local impact.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.