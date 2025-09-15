RBC Capital Initiates Coverage of NuScale Power (SMR) with Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 15, 2025, RBC Capital initiated coverage of NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for NuScale Power is $40.64/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 11.84% from its latest reported closing price of $36.34 / share.

The projected annual revenue for NuScale Power is 725MM, an increase of 1,191.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.30.

There are 635 funds or institutions reporting positions in NuScale Power. This is an increase of 141 owner(s) or 28.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMR is 0.13%, an increase of 51.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 21.12% to 96,490K shares. The put/call ratio of SMR is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

D. E. Shaw holds 6,374K shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,319K shares , representing an increase of 47.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMR by 327.27% over the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 5,964K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,842K shares , representing a decrease of 14.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMR by 32.36% over the last quarter.

URA - Global X Uranium ETF holds 5,658K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,252K shares , representing an increase of 7.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMR by 2.73% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 4,373K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,168K shares , representing an increase of 27.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMR by 263.14% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,871K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,675K shares , representing an increase of 30.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMR by 260.76% over the last quarter.

