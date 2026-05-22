RBC Capital Initiates Coverage of NMI Holdings (NMIH) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 22, 2026, RBC Capital initiated coverage of NMI Holdings (NasdaqGM:NMIH) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.54% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for NMI Holdings is $44.01/share. The forecasts range from a low of $26.27 to a high of $51.45. The average price target represents an increase of 16.54% from its latest reported closing price of $37.76 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for NMI Holdings is 655MM, a decrease of 8.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.95.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 371 funds or institutions reporting positions in NMI Holdings. This is an decrease of 244 owner(s) or 39.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NMIH is 0.06%, an increase of 63.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.00% to 81,435K shares. The put/call ratio of NMIH is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Capital Management holds 3,430K shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 3,007K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company.

American Century Companies holds 2,720K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,513K shares , representing an increase of 7.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NMIH by 1.95% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,015K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,983K shares , representing an increase of 1.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NMIH by 49.67% over the last quarter.

Van Berkom & Associates holds 1,990K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,016K shares , representing a decrease of 1.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NMIH by 2.36% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.