RBC Capital Initiates Coverage of Nextracker (BMV:NXT1) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 17, 2025, RBC Capital initiated coverage of Nextracker (BMV:NXT1) with a Outperform recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 7,702K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,844K shares , representing a decrease of 1.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXT1 by 0.80% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,662K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,484K shares , representing an increase of 3.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NXT1 by 2.67% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,234K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,264K shares , representing a decrease of 0.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NXT1 by 4.61% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,878K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,737K shares , representing an increase of 3.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NXT1 by 2.53% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,875K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,545K shares , representing an increase of 34.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NXT1 by 87.16% over the last quarter.

