RBC Capital Initiates Coverage of Natera (NTRA) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 13, 2025, RBC Capital initiated coverage of Natera (NasdaqGS:NTRA) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.88% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Natera is $195.31/share. The forecasts range from a low of $134.99 to a high of $220.50. The average price target represents an increase of 36.88% from its latest reported closing price of $142.69 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Natera is 1,493MM, a decrease of 12.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,237 funds or institutions reporting positions in Natera. This is an increase of 149 owner(s) or 13.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NTRA is 0.60%, an increase of 4.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.92% to 157,858K shares. The put/call ratio of NTRA is 1.00, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 6,742K shares representing 4.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,871K shares , representing an increase of 57.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTRA by 193.26% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 6,701K shares representing 4.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,632K shares , representing an increase of 30.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTRA by 76.78% over the last quarter.

Farallon Capital Management holds 4,432K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,557K shares , representing a decrease of 2.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTRA by 25.68% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,936K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,741K shares , representing an increase of 4.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTRA by 29.29% over the last quarter.

Duquesne Family Office holds 3,567K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Natera Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Naterais a pioneer and global leader in cell-free DNA testing from a simple blood draw. The mission of the company is to change the management of disease worldwide with a focus on women's health, oncology, and organ health. Natera operates ISO 13485-certified and CAP-accredited laboratories certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) in San Carlos, California and Austin, Texas. It offers proprietary genetic testing services to inform obstetricians, transplant physicians, oncologists, and cancer researchers, including biopharmaceutical companies, and genetic laboratories through its cloud-based software platform.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.