RBC Capital Initiates Coverage of Nasdaq (LSE:0K4T) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 27, 2024, RBC Capital initiated coverage of Nasdaq (LSE:0K4T) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.87% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Nasdaq is 74.75 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 54.59 GBX to a high of 94.59 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 2.87% from its latest reported closing price of 72.66 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Nasdaq is 3,987MM, a decrease of 39.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.98.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,457 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nasdaq. This is an decrease of 16 owner(s) or 1.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0K4T is 0.32%, an increase of 0.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.08% to 539,680K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Thoma Bravo holds 85,608K shares representing 14.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Investor Ab holds 58,182K shares representing 10.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 20,884K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,224K shares , representing a decrease of 1.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K4T by 85.16% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 14,749K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,693K shares , representing an increase of 27.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K4T by 81.30% over the last quarter.

MEIAX - MFS Value Fund A holds 14,025K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,319K shares , representing a decrease of 2.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0K4T by 2.45% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.