RBC Capital Initiates Coverage of Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 18, 2026, RBC Capital initiated coverage of Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGM:MIRM) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.77% Upside

As of February 4, 2026, the average one-year price target for Mirum Pharmaceuticals is $116.99/share. The forecasts range from a low of $95.95 to a high of $147.00. The average price target represents an increase of 13.77% from its latest reported closing price of $102.83 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Mirum Pharmaceuticals is 566MM, an increase of 20.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.43.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 470 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mirum Pharmaceuticals. This is an decrease of 45 owner(s) or 8.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MIRM is 0.28%, an increase of 3.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.09% to 70,627K shares. The put/call ratio of MIRM is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Frazier Life Sciences Management holds 6,795K shares representing 11.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 6,065K shares representing 10.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,998K shares , representing an increase of 17.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MIRM by 21.44% over the last quarter.

Eventide Asset Management holds 2,094K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,523K shares , representing a decrease of 20.49%.

Bvf holds 1,495K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ETGLX - Eventide Gilead Fund Class N holds 1,430K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

