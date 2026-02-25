Stocks
RBC Capital Initiates Coverage of Merck (MRK) with Outperform Recommendation

February 25, 2026 — 08:03 am EST

February 25, 2026 — 08:03 am EST

Fintel reports that on February 25, 2026, RBC Capital initiated coverage of Merck (NYSE:MRK) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.35% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Merck is $128.08/share. The forecasts range from a low of $95.95 to a high of $157.50. The average price target represents an increase of 3.35% from its latest reported closing price of $123.93 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Merck is 68,295MM, an increase of 5.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4,588 funds or institutions reporting positions in Merck. This is an decrease of 238 owner(s) or 4.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRK is 0.49%, an increase of 0.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.68% to 2,173,557K shares. MRK / Merck & Co., Inc. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of MRK is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 86,435K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 75,279K shares , representing an increase of 12.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRK by 79.58% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 80,752K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 79,767K shares , representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRK by 20.35% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 71,275K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 70,289K shares , representing an increase of 1.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRK by 20.55% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 60,048K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 59,799K shares , representing an increase of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRK by 35.03% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 48,564K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 53,699K shares , representing a decrease of 10.58%.

