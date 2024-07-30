RBC Capital Initiates Coverage of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 30, 2024, RBC Capital initiated coverage of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGM:LGND) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.49% Upside

As of July 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Ligand Pharmaceuticals is $120.16/share. The forecasts range from a low of $95.95 to a high of $151.20. The average price target represents an increase of 10.49% from its latest reported closing price of $108.75 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ligand Pharmaceuticals is 161MM, an increase of 36.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.99.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 547 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ligand Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 2.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LGND is 0.18%, an increase of 13.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.05% to 21,293K shares. The put/call ratio of LGND is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,111K shares representing 6.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,097K shares , representing an increase of 1.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LGND by 0.73% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 1,033K shares representing 5.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 987K shares , representing an increase of 4.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LGND by 5.16% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 1,008K shares representing 5.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,343K shares , representing a decrease of 33.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LGND by 74.66% over the last quarter.

DCCAX - Delaware Small Cap Core Fund holds 732K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 738K shares , representing a decrease of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LGND by 6.34% over the last quarter.

Stephens Investment Management Group holds 697K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 659K shares , representing an increase of 5.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LGND by 1.54% over the last quarter.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company located in San Diego, California. Founded in 1987 as Progenx Inc., the company went public in 1992.

