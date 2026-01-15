Stocks
RBC Capital Initiates Coverage of Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) with Outperform Recommendation

January 15, 2026 — 07:04 am EST

January 15, 2026

Fintel reports that on January 15, 2026, RBC Capital initiated coverage of Lattice Semiconductor (NasdaqGS:LSCC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.14% Downside

As of January 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Lattice Semiconductor is $83.46/share. The forecasts range from a low of $74.74 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.14% from its latest reported closing price of $85.28 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Lattice Semiconductor is 886MM, an increase of 79.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 889 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lattice Semiconductor. This is an decrease of 38 owner(s) or 4.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LSCC is 0.21%, an increase of 3.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.11% to 196,759K shares. LSCC / Lattice Semiconductor Corporation Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of LSCC is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 20,796K shares representing 15.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,712K shares , representing a decrease of 9.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSCC by 32.66% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 18,081K shares representing 13.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,495K shares , representing an increase of 8.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSCC by 54.93% over the last quarter.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 8,193K shares representing 5.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,641K shares , representing an increase of 6.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSCC by 2.34% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 6,077K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,191K shares , representing an increase of 63.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSCC by 55.12% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 5,006K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,107K shares , representing a decrease of 2.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSCC by 77.91% over the last quarter.

