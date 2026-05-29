RBC Capital Initiates Coverage of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP - Limited Partnership (KRP) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 29, 2026, RBC Capital initiated coverage of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP - Limited Partnership (NYSE:KRP) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.99% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP - Limited Partnership is $18.70/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 27.99% from its latest reported closing price of $14.61 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP - Limited Partnership is 385MM, an increase of 22.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 206 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP - Limited Partnership. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KRP is 0.45%, an increase of 3.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 34.57% to 37,468K shares. The put/call ratio of KRP is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EnCap Investments holds 5,432K shares representing 5.51% ownership of the company.

EnCap Energy Capital Fund VIII holds 4,542K shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 3,204K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,080K shares , representing an increase of 3.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRP by 31.10% over the last quarter.

Raymond James Financial holds 1,342K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,251K shares , representing an increase of 6.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRP by 30.78% over the last quarter.

Algert Global holds 1,249K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.