RBC Capital Initiates Coverage of Jumia Technologies AG - Depositary Receipt () (LSE:0A44) with Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2024, RBC Capital initiated coverage of Jumia Technologies AG - Depositary Receipt () (LSE:0A44) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

There are 165 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jumia Technologies AG - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 14.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0A44 is 0.13%, an increase of 84.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 39.42% to 36,061K shares.

Baillie Gifford holds 9,066K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,106K shares , representing a decrease of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A44 by 27.26% over the last quarter.

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 6,725K shares. No change in the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 4,258K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,028K shares , representing an increase of 52.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A44 by 214.60% over the last quarter.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 2,414K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 267K shares , representing an increase of 88.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A44 by 37.30% over the last quarter.

Hidden Lake Asset Management holds 1,136K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

