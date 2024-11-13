News & Insights

Stocks

RBC Capital Initiates Coverage of Jumia Technologies AG - Depositary Receipt () (LSE:0A44) with Sector Perform Recommendation

November 13, 2024 — 07:22 pm EST

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2024, RBC Capital initiated coverage of Jumia Technologies AG - Depositary Receipt () (LSE:0A44) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 165 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jumia Technologies AG - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 14.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0A44 is 0.13%, an increase of 84.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 39.42% to 36,061K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GB:0A44 / Jumia Technologies AG - Depositary Receipt (Common Stock) Shares Held by Institutions

Baillie Gifford holds 9,066K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,106K shares , representing a decrease of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A44 by 27.26% over the last quarter.

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 6,725K shares. No change in the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 4,258K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,028K shares , representing an increase of 52.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A44 by 214.60% over the last quarter.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 2,414K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 267K shares , representing an increase of 88.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A44 by 37.30% over the last quarter.

Hidden Lake Asset Management holds 1,136K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
Find out what Retail is Buying with our Retail Ownership and Funds Flow Leaderboard -> Check out our Gamma Squeeze Leaderboard for High-Conviction Trading Ideas -> For Best Dividend Investments, Check out our Dividend Leaderboard -> More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.