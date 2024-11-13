RBC Capital Initiates Coverage of Jumia Technologies AG - Depositary Receipt () (JMIA) with Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2024, RBC Capital initiated coverage of Jumia Technologies AG - Depositary Receipt () (NYSE:JMIA) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 179.80% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Jumia Technologies AG - Depositary Receipt () is $11.22/share. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 179.80% from its latest reported closing price of $4.01 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Jumia Technologies AG - Depositary Receipt () is 317MM, an increase of 74.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 163 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jumia Technologies AG - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 13.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JMIA is 0.13%, an increase of 87.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 23.64% to 33,002K shares. The put/call ratio of JMIA is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 9,066K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,106K shares , representing a decrease of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JMIA by 27.26% over the last quarter.

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 6,725K shares. No change in the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 4,258K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,028K shares , representing an increase of 52.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JMIA by 214.60% over the last quarter.

Hidden Lake Asset Management holds 1,136K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 907K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,684K shares , representing a decrease of 85.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JMIA by 29.55% over the last quarter.

Jumia Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Jumia is the leading pan-African e-commerce platform. Jumia's platform consists of its marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers, its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and its payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on its platform in selected markets.

