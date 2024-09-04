RBC Capital Initiates Coverage of IQVIA Holdings (LSE:0JDM) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 4, 2024, RBC Capital initiated coverage of IQVIA Holdings (LSE:0JDM) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.60% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for IQVIA Holdings is 279.34 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 237.00 GBX to a high of 327.11 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 15.60% from its latest reported closing price of 241.65 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for IQVIA Holdings is 16,863MM, an increase of 11.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,805 funds or institutions reporting positions in IQVIA Holdings. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0JDM is 0.32%, an increase of 8.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.49% to 177,332K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Harris Associates L P holds 10,671K shares representing 5.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,143K shares , representing an increase of 4.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JDM by 10.02% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,479K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,715K shares , representing a decrease of 4.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JDM by 22.06% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,676K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,599K shares , representing an increase of 1.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JDM by 19.52% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,222K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,156K shares , representing an increase of 1.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JDM by 57.92% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 4,023K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,224K shares , representing a decrease of 4.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JDM by 21.51% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.