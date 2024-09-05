RBC Capital Initiates Coverage of IQVIA Holdings (IQV) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 4, 2024, RBC Capital initiated coverage of IQVIA Holdings (NYSE:IQV) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.43% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for IQVIA Holdings is $279.76/share. The forecasts range from a low of $237.35 to a high of $327.60. The average price target represents an increase of 12.43% from its latest reported closing price of $248.84 / share.

The projected annual revenue for IQVIA Holdings is 17,036MM, an increase of 12.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,806 funds or institutions reporting positions in IQVIA Holdings. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 0.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IQV is 0.32%, an increase of 8.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.78% to 177,332K shares. The put/call ratio of IQV is 0.98, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Harris Associates L P holds 10,671K shares representing 5.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,143K shares , representing an increase of 4.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IQV by 10.02% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,479K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,715K shares , representing a decrease of 4.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IQV by 22.06% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,676K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,599K shares , representing an increase of 1.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IQV by 19.52% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,222K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,156K shares , representing an increase of 1.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IQV by 57.92% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 4,023K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,224K shares , representing a decrease of 4.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IQV by 21.51% over the last quarter.

IQVIA Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

IQVIA is a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. IQVIA creates intelligent connections across all aspects of healthcare through its analytics, transformative technology, big data resources and extensive domain expertise. IQVIA Connected Intelligence™ delivers powerful insights with speed and agility - enabling customers to accelerate the clinical development and commercialization of innovative medical treatments that improve healthcare outcomes for patients. With approximately 70,000 employees, IQVIA conducts operations in more than 100 countries.

