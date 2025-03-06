RBC Capital Initiates Coverage of Insulet (PODD) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 6, 2025, RBC Capital initiated coverage of Insulet (NasdaqGS:PODD) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.19% Upside

As of March 3, 2025, the average one-year price target for Insulet is $322.38/share. The forecasts range from a low of $236.34 to a high of $372.75. The average price target represents an increase of 24.19% from its latest reported closing price of $259.60 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Insulet is 2,006MM, a decrease of 3.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,402 funds or institutions reporting positions in Insulet. This is an increase of 92 owner(s) or 7.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PODD is 0.23%, an increase of 13.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.67% to 86,534K shares. The put/call ratio of PODD is 1.28, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 7,446K shares representing 10.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,772K shares , representing a decrease of 4.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PODD by 6.31% over the last quarter.

AMCPX - AMCAP FUND holds 3,225K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,725K shares , representing an increase of 15.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PODD by 49.55% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 2,356K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,276K shares , representing an increase of 3.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PODD by 53.74% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,203K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,218K shares , representing a decrease of 0.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PODD by 9.83% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,899K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,836K shares , representing an increase of 3.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PODD by 9.74% over the last quarter.

Insulet Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Insulet Corporation , headquartered in Massachusetts, is an innovative medical device company dedicated to simplifying life for people with diabetes and other conditions through its Omnipod product platform. The Omnipod Insulin Management System provides a unique alternative to traditional insulin delivery methods. With its simple, wearable design, the disposable Pod provides up to three days of non-stop insulin delivery, without the need to see or handle a needle. Insulet also leverages the unique design of its Pod by tailoring its Omnipod technology platform for the delivery of non-insulin subcutaneous drugs across other therapeutic areas.

