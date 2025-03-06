RBC Capital Initiates Coverage of Insulet (LSE:0ADR) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 6, 2025, RBC Capital initiated coverage of Insulet (LSE:0ADR) with a Outperform recommendation.

There are 1,402 funds or institutions reporting positions in Insulet. This is an increase of 98 owner(s) or 7.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0ADR is 0.23%, an increase of 13.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.38% to 86,534K shares.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 7,446K shares representing 10.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,772K shares , representing a decrease of 4.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0ADR by 6.31% over the last quarter.

AMCPX - AMCAP FUND holds 3,225K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,725K shares , representing an increase of 15.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0ADR by 49.55% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 2,356K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,276K shares , representing an increase of 3.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0ADR by 53.74% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,203K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,218K shares , representing a decrease of 0.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0ADR by 9.83% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,899K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,836K shares , representing an increase of 3.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0ADR by 9.74% over the last quarter.

