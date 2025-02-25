RBC Capital Initiates Coverage of Insmed (INSM) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 25, 2025, RBC Capital initiated coverage of Insmed (NasdaqGS:INSM) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.92% Upside

As of February 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Insmed is $92.77/share. The forecasts range from a low of $67.93 to a high of $110.25. The average price target represents an increase of 15.92% from its latest reported closing price of $80.03 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Insmed is 559MM, an increase of 53.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 963 funds or institutions reporting positions in Insmed. This is an increase of 53 owner(s) or 5.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INSM is 0.59%, an increase of 5.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.26% to 238,205K shares. The put/call ratio of INSM is 1.50, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Darwin Global Management holds 12,961K shares representing 7.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,497K shares , representing an increase of 19.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INSM by 36.01% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 12,704K shares representing 7.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,581K shares , representing an increase of 0.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INSM by 53.48% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 7,117K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,524K shares , representing an increase of 8.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INSM by 0.98% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,464K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,090K shares , representing an increase of 6.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INSM by 9.85% over the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 5,007K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,416K shares , representing an increase of 11.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INSM by 10.52% over the last quarter.

Insmed Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed's first commercial product is a first-in-disease therapy approved in the United Statesand the European Union to treat a chronic, debilitating lung disease. The Company is also progressing a robust pipeline of investigational therapies targeting areas of serious unmet need, including neutrophil-mediated inflammatory diseases and rare pulmonary disorders. Insmed is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, with a growing footprint across Europeand in Japan. .

