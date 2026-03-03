RBC Capital Initiates Coverage of Healthcare Services Group (HCSG) with Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 3, 2026, RBC Capital initiated coverage of Healthcare Services Group (NasdaqGS:HCSG) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.27% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Healthcare Services Group is $24.99/share. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 17.27% from its latest reported closing price of $21.31 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Healthcare Services Group is 1,813MM, a decrease of 1.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 323 funds or institutions reporting positions in Healthcare Services Group. This is an decrease of 162 owner(s) or 33.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HCSG is 0.09%, an increase of 37.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.81% to 74,622K shares. The put/call ratio of HCSG is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mackenzie Financial holds 3,550K shares representing 5.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,045K shares , representing a decrease of 13.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCSG by 0.70% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 2,293K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,865K shares , representing a decrease of 24.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HCSG by 7.53% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 2,227K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,982K shares , representing an increase of 11.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HCSG by 76.95% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,158K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,767K shares , representing an increase of 18.15%.

Palisade Capital Management holds 1,927K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,153K shares , representing a decrease of 11.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCSG by 10.98% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.