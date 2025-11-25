RBC Capital Initiates Coverage of Hanover Insurance Group (THG) with Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 25, 2025, RBC Capital initiated coverage of Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.58% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Hanover Insurance Group is $203.71/share. The forecasts range from a low of $195.94 to a high of $220.50. The average price target represents an increase of 10.58% from its latest reported closing price of $184.22 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Hanover Insurance Group is 6,445MM, a decrease of 0.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 970 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hanover Insurance Group. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 3.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to THG is 0.24%, an increase of 8.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.10% to 41,728K shares. The put/call ratio of THG is 1.56, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,629K shares representing 4.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,696K shares , representing a decrease of 4.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THG by 50.91% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 1,266K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,295K shares , representing a decrease of 2.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THG by 84.73% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,263K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,280K shares , representing a decrease of 1.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THG by 15.96% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,170K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,175K shares , representing a decrease of 0.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THG by 8.32% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,040K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,019K shares , representing an increase of 2.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THG by 11.05% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.