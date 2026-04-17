RBC Capital Initiates Coverage of Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2026, RBC Capital initiated coverage of Golub Capital BDC (NasdaqGS:GBDC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.64% Upside

As of April 16, 2026, the average one-year price target for Golub Capital BDC is $14.69/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 7.64% from its latest reported closing price of $13.64 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Golub Capital BDC is 703MM, a decrease of 17.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.93.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 365 funds or institutions reporting positions in Golub Capital BDC. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GBDC is 0.25%, an increase of 10.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.66% to 113,254K shares. The put/call ratio of GBDC is 1.99, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Strs Ohio holds 16,705K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,238K shares , representing an increase of 2.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GBDC by 3.75% over the last quarter.

CI Private Wealth holds 5,218K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,087K shares , representing a decrease of 16.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GBDC by 79.71% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 4,656K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,844K shares , representing a decrease of 4.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GBDC by 15.23% over the last quarter.

Allen Investment Management holds 4,070K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,173K shares , representing a decrease of 2.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GBDC by 3.57% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,917K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,549K shares , representing an increase of 34.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GBDC by 82.52% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.