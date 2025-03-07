RBC Capital Initiates Coverage of GH Research (GHRS) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 7, 2025, RBC Capital initiated coverage of GH Research (NasdaqGM:GHRS) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 211.15% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for GH Research is $32.64/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 211.15% from its latest reported closing price of $10.49 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for GH Research is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in GH Research. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 6.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GHRS is 0.46%, an increase of 7.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.69% to 31,017K shares. The put/call ratio of GHRS is 1.87, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bvf holds 10,400K shares representing 16.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 6,687K shares representing 10.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lynx1 Capital Management holds 4,859K shares representing 7.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,196K shares , representing an increase of 13.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GHRS by 28.22% over the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 3,327K shares representing 5.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Verition Fund Management holds 918K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,058K shares , representing a decrease of 15.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GHRS by 28.68% over the last quarter.

GH Research Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

GH Research PLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. GH Research PLC's initial focus is on developing its novel and proprietary 5-MeO-DMT therapies for the treatment of patients with Treatment-Resistant Depression.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.