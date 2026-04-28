RBC Capital Initiates Coverage of First Trust Exchange-Traded AlphaDEX Fund II - First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (FSZ) with Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2026, RBC Capital initiated coverage of First Trust Exchange-Traded AlphaDEX Fund II - First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NasdaqGM:FSZ) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 26 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Trust Exchange-Traded AlphaDEX Fund II - First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 18.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FSZ is 0.15%, an increase of 79.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 58.30% to 358K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vontobel Holding holds 111K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 111K shares , representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSZ by 8.82% over the last quarter.

Flow Traders U.s. holds 43K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares , representing an increase of 61.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSZ by 116.26% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 33K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34K shares , representing a decrease of 3.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSZ by 0.12% over the last quarter.

Ssa Swiss Advisors holds 25K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares , representing a decrease of 0.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSZ by 4.57% over the last quarter.

Cottonwood Capital Advisors holds 22K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares , representing a decrease of 0.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSZ by 2.68% over the last quarter.

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