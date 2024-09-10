RBC Capital Initiates Coverage of Extra Space Storage (LSE:0IJV) with Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 10, 2024, RBC Capital initiated coverage of Extra Space Storage (LSE:0IJV) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.81% Downside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Extra Space Storage is 170.61 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 142.12 GBX to a high of 197.00 GBX. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.81% from its latest reported closing price of 175.54 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Extra Space Storage is 1,928MM, a decrease of 40.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.52.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,507 funds or institutions reporting positions in Extra Space Storage. This is an increase of 47 owner(s) or 3.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0IJV is 0.46%, an increase of 1.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.99% to 252,469K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 19,590K shares representing 9.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,236K shares , representing an increase of 17.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0IJV by 25.68% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers holds 8,780K shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,700K shares , representing a decrease of 21.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IJV by 13.10% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,629K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,533K shares , representing an increase of 1.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IJV by 2.22% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 6,867K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,093K shares , representing a decrease of 3.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IJV by 43.51% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 6,809K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

