RBC Capital Initiates Coverage of Exact Sciences (EXAS) with Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 13, 2025, RBC Capital initiated coverage of Exact Sciences (NasdaqCM:EXAS) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 56.28% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Exact Sciences is $72.43/share. The forecasts range from a low of $61.61 to a high of $90.30. The average price target represents an increase of 56.28% from its latest reported closing price of $46.35 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Exact Sciences is 2,818MM, an increase of 2.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,165 funds or institutions reporting positions in Exact Sciences. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EXAS is 0.25%, an increase of 10.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.54% to 229,193K shares. The put/call ratio of EXAS is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 17,538K shares representing 9.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,841K shares , representing an increase of 9.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXAS by 10.57% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 12,059K shares representing 6.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,332K shares , representing a decrease of 18.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXAS by 89.84% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 9,651K shares representing 5.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,497K shares , representing an increase of 11.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXAS by 6.27% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,760K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,298K shares , representing an increase of 42.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXAS by 44.25% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,528K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,887K shares , representing a decrease of 6.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXAS by 23.66% over the last quarter.

Exact Sciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

A leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, Exact Sciences relentlessly pursues smarter solutions providing the clarity to take life-changing action, earlier. Building on the success of Cologuard and Oncotype DX, Exact Sciences is investing in its product pipeline to take on some of the deadliest cancers and improve patient care. Exact Sciences unites visionary collaborators to help advance the fight against cancer.

