RBC Capital Initiates Coverage of Exact Sciences (BMV:EXAS) with Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 13, 2025, RBC Capital initiated coverage of Exact Sciences (BMV:EXAS) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

There are 1,026 funds or institutions reporting positions in Exact Sciences. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EXAS is 0.37%, an increase of 8.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.31% to 170,987K shares.

Capital World Investors holds 17,538K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,841K shares , representing an increase of 9.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXAS by 10.57% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 12,059K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,332K shares , representing a decrease of 18.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXAS by 27.43% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 9,651K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,497K shares , representing an increase of 11.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXAS by 6.27% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,760K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,298K shares , representing an increase of 42.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXAS by 44.25% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,528K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,887K shares , representing a decrease of 6.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXAS by 23.66% over the last quarter.

