RBC Capital Initiates Coverage of Essent Group (ESNT) with Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 22, 2026, RBC Capital initiated coverage of Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.51% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Essent Group is $66.55/share. The forecasts range from a low of $40.33 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 7.51% from its latest reported closing price of $61.90 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Essent Group is 1,174MM, a decrease of 8.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.86.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 376 funds or institutions reporting positions in Essent Group. This is an decrease of 298 owner(s) or 44.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ESNT is 0.13%, an increase of 44.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.66% to 102,067K shares. The put/call ratio of ESNT is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 7,375K shares representing 8.00% ownership of the company.

Capital World Investors holds 4,696K shares representing 5.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,762K shares , representing a decrease of 1.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESNT by 11.07% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 4,074K shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,774K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,077K shares , representing a decrease of 10.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESNT by 57.73% over the last quarter.

Polar Capital Holdings holds 2,550K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,450K shares , representing an increase of 3.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESNT by 14.03% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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