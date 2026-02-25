RBC Capital Initiates Coverage of Eli Lilly and (LLY) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 25, 2026, RBC Capital initiated coverage of Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.73% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Eli Lilly and is $1,226.97/share. The forecasts range from a low of $838.30 to a high of $1,575.00. The average price target represents an increase of 17.73% from its latest reported closing price of $1,042.15 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Eli Lilly and is 38,618MM, a decrease of 40.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 19.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5,500 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eli Lilly and. This is an decrease of 79 owner(s) or 1.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LLY is 1.04%, an increase of 9.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.40% to 871,904K shares. The put/call ratio of LLY is 1.15, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lilly Endowment holds 92,191K shares representing 10.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 95,493K shares , representing a decrease of 3.58%.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 51,333K shares representing 5.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 51,364K shares , representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LLY by 26.75% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 27,429K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,960K shares , representing an increase of 1.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LLY by 14.32% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 24,567K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,088K shares , representing a decrease of 2.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LLY by 35.69% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,328K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,893K shares , representing an increase of 1.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LLY by 14.48% over the last quarter.

