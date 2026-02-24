RBC Capital Initiates Coverage of Eagle Materials (EXP) with Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 24, 2026, RBC Capital initiated coverage of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.27% Upside

As of February 4, 2026, the average one-year price target for Eagle Materials is $232.56/share. The forecasts range from a low of $207.05 to a high of $282.45. The average price target represents an increase of 3.27% from its latest reported closing price of $225.20 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Eagle Materials is 2,310MM, an increase of 0.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 843 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eagle Materials. This is an decrease of 157 owner(s) or 15.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EXP is 0.27%, an increase of 3.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.39% to 39,720K shares. The put/call ratio of EXP is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,324K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,869K shares , representing a decrease of 41.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXP by 92.79% over the last quarter.

Baupost Group holds 1,185K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 940K shares , representing an increase of 20.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXP by 1.53% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,084K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,085K shares , representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXP by 14.23% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,049K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,043K shares , representing an increase of 0.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXP by 18.26% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 800K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 831K shares , representing a decrease of 3.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXP by 17.83% over the last quarter.

