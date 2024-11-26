RBC Capital Initiates Coverage of Dyne Therapeutics (DYN) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 26, 2024, RBC Capital initiated coverage of Dyne Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:DYN) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 78.02% Upside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for Dyne Therapeutics is $52.43/share. The forecasts range from a low of $34.34 to a high of $69.30. The average price target represents an increase of 78.02% from its latest reported closing price of $29.45 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Dyne Therapeutics is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.32.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 450 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dyne Therapeutics. This is an increase of 59 owner(s) or 15.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DYN is 0.41%, an increase of 20.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.92% to 121,811K shares. The put/call ratio of DYN is 0.93, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors holds 8,020K shares representing 7.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BlackRock holds 7,794K shares representing 7.66% ownership of the company.

Rtw Investments holds 6,819K shares representing 6.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,387K shares , representing an increase of 6.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DYN by 1.56% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 6,813K shares representing 6.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,624K shares , representing an increase of 32.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DYN by 50.25% over the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 6,381K shares representing 6.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,049K shares , representing an increase of 5.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DYN by 6.41% over the last quarter.

Dyne Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company. The Company focuses on transforming the lives of people with serious diseases by developing muscle-targeted therapies. Dyne Therapeutics offers its services in the United States.

