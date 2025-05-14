RBC Capital Initiates Coverage of Dutch Bros (BROS) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 14, 2025, RBC Capital initiated coverage of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.01% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Dutch Bros is $78.40/share. The forecasts range from a low of $66.66 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 9.01% from its latest reported closing price of $71.92 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Dutch Bros is 1,583MM, an increase of 16.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 769 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dutch Bros. This is an increase of 80 owner(s) or 11.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BROS is 0.25%, an increase of 21.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.80% to 110,927K shares. The put/call ratio of BROS is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

D. E. Shaw holds 5,118K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,490K shares , representing an increase of 12.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BROS by 21.27% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 3,801K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,137K shares , representing a decrease of 61.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BROS by 68.63% over the last quarter.

1832 Asset Management holds 3,420K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,632K shares , representing an increase of 23.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BROS by 63.76% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,413K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,439K shares , representing a decrease of 0.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BROS by 59.98% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 3,240K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,128K shares , representing a decrease of 27.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BROS by 29.64% over the last quarter.

Dutch Bros Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Dutch Bros is a high growth operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops that focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Founded in 1992 by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma, Dutch Bros began with a double-head espresso machine and a pushcart in Grants Pass, Oregon. While espresso-based beverages are still at the core of what the company does, Dutch Bros now offers a wide variety of unique, customizable cold and hot beverages that delight a broad array of customers. Dutch Bros is more than just the products the company serves—it is dedicated to making a massive difference in the lives of its employees, customers and communities. This combination of hand-crafted and high-quality beverages, its unique drive-thru experience and its community-driven, people-first culture has allowed us to successfully open new shops and continue to share the “Dutch Luv” at 471 locations in 11 states as of June 30, 2021.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.