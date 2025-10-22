RBC Capital Initiates Coverage of Deere (DE) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 22, 2025, RBC Capital initiated coverage of Deere (NYSE:DE) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.88% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Deere is $531.21/share. The forecasts range from a low of $464.60 to a high of $632.10. The average price target represents an increase of 14.88% from its latest reported closing price of $462.40 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Deere is 59,359MM, an increase of 34.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 33.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,473 funds or institutions reporting positions in Deere. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 0.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DE is 0.43%, an increase of 3.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.78% to 233,613K shares. The put/call ratio of DE is 1.09, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 11,258K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,776K shares , representing an increase of 13.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DE by 11.74% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,293K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,145K shares , representing an increase of 1.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DE by 1.58% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,164K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,037K shares , representing an increase of 1.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DE by 2.02% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 6,936K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,876K shares , representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DE by 0.48% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 5,911K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,339K shares , representing a decrease of 7.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DE by 9.36% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.