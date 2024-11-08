RBC Capital Initiates Coverage of Cytokinetics (CYTK) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 8, 2024, RBC Capital initiated coverage of Cytokinetics (NasdaqGS:CYTK) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.98% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Cytokinetics is $84.06/share. The forecasts range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents an increase of 44.98% from its latest reported closing price of $57.98 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Cytokinetics is 140MM, an increase of 4,242.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 812 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cytokinetics. This is an decrease of 79 owner(s) or 8.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CYTK is 0.38%, an increase of 10.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.55% to 149,325K shares. The put/call ratio of CYTK is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 8,139K shares representing 6.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,122K shares , representing an increase of 37.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CYTK by 26.68% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 7,510K shares representing 6.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,981K shares , representing an increase of 46.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CYTK by 79.30% over the last quarter.

Darwin Global Management holds 4,576K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Bank Of America holds 4,381K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,778K shares , representing a decrease of 9.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CYTK by 83.39% over the last quarter.

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 4,068K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,470K shares , representing an increase of 63.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CYTK by 149.39% over the last quarter.

Cytokinetics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cytokinetics, Inc. is a publicly traded biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California, that develops muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with diseases characterized by impaired or declining muscle function.

