RBC Capital Initiates Coverage of CyberArk Software (CYBR) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 20, 2024, RBC Capital initiated coverage of CyberArk Software (NasdaqGS:CYBR) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.97% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for CyberArk Software is $314.55/share. The forecasts range from a low of $282.80 to a high of $351.75. The average price target represents an increase of 15.97% from its latest reported closing price of $271.23 / share.

The projected annual revenue for CyberArk Software is 920MM, an increase of 6.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 984 funds or institutions reporting positions in CyberArk Software. This is an increase of 53 owner(s) or 5.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CYBR is 0.52%, an increase of 3.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.70% to 49,915K shares. The put/call ratio of CYBR is 1.09, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,593K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,501K shares , representing an increase of 5.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CYBR by 10.07% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 1,202K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 996K shares , representing an increase of 17.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CYBR by 36.63% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,011K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 937K shares , representing an increase of 7.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CYBR by 13.53% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 958K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 874K shares , representing an increase of 8.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CYBR by 13.30% over the last quarter.

Polar Capital Holdings holds 910K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 888K shares , representing an increase of 2.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CYBR by 18.52% over the last quarter.

CyberArk Software Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CyberArk is the global leader in Identity Security. Centered on privileged access management, CyberArk provides the most comprehensive security offering for any identity - human or machine - across business applications, distributed workforces, hybrid cloud workloads and throughout the DevOps lifecycle. The world's leading organizations trust CyberArk to help secure their most critical assets.

