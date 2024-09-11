RBC Capital Initiates Coverage of CubeSmart (CUBE) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 10, 2024, RBC Capital initiated coverage of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.87% Downside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for CubeSmart is $50.92/share. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.87% from its latest reported closing price of $53.52 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for CubeSmart is 1,163MM, an increase of 9.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 954 funds or institutions reporting positions in CubeSmart. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CUBE is 0.35%, an increase of 1.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.55% to 255,030K shares. The put/call ratio of CUBE is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Norges Bank holds 9,735K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,185K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,081K shares , representing an increase of 1.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CUBE by 1.56% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,136K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,063K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CUBE by 1.85% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 6,998K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,001K shares , representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CUBE by 2.21% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,985K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,688K shares , representing an increase of 4.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CUBE by 2.63% over the last quarter.

CubeSmart Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. CubeSmart owns or manages 1,238 self-storage properties across the United States. According to the 2020 Self Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the U.S.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.