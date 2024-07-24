RBC Capital Initiates Coverage of COMPASS Pathways plc - Depositary Receipt () (CMPS) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 23, 2024, RBC Capital initiated coverage of COMPASS Pathways plc - Depositary Receipt () (NasdaqGS:CMPS) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 466.47% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for COMPASS Pathways plc - Depositary Receipt () is $41.18/share. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents an increase of 466.47% from its latest reported closing price of $7.27 / share.

The projected annual revenue for COMPASS Pathways plc - Depositary Receipt () is 7MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 138 funds or institutions reporting positions in COMPASS Pathways plc - Depositary Receipt (). This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 3.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMPS is 0.25%, an increase of 10.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 20.86% to 30,396K shares. The put/call ratio of CMPS is 1.26, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TCG Crossover Management holds 3,858K shares representing 5.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 3,856K shares representing 5.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,565K shares , representing an increase of 59.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMPS by 126.09% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 3,226K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 105K shares , representing an increase of 96.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMPS by 2,787.06% over the last quarter.

Paradigm Biocapital Advisors holds 2,391K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,266K shares , representing an increase of 5.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMPS by 24.56% over the last quarter.

ARKG - ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds 2,162K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,223K shares , representing a decrease of 2.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMPS by 6.93% over the last quarter.

Compass Pathways Background Information

COMPASS Pathways plc is a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health. Its focus is on improving the lives of those who are suffering with mental health challenges and who are not helped by current treatments. It is pioneering the development of a new model of psilocybin therapy, in which its proprietary formulation of synthetic psilocybin, COMP360, is administered in conjunction with psychological support. COMP360 has been designated a Breakthrough Therapy by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), for treatment-resistant depression (TRD), and it is currently conducting a phase IIb clinical trial of psilocybin therapy for TRD, in 22 sites across Europe and North America. It is headquartered in London, UK, with offices in New York, USA. Its vision is a world of mental wellbeing.

