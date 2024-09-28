RBC Capital Initiates Coverage of CME Group (CME) with Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 27, 2024, RBC Capital initiated coverage of CME Group (NasdaqGS:CME) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.74% Upside

As of September 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for CME Group is $222.10/share. The forecasts range from a low of $178.77 to a high of $262.50. The average price target represents an increase of 1.74% from its latest reported closing price of $218.30 / share.

The projected annual revenue for CME Group is 5,513MM, a decrease of 4.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.79.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,338 funds or institutions reporting positions in CME Group. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CME is 0.43%, an increase of 7.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.92% to 374,050K shares. The put/call ratio of CME is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 12,359K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,185K shares , representing a decrease of 6.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CME by 15.67% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 11,550K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,056K shares , representing a decrease of 30.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CME by 31.97% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,366K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,307K shares , representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CME by 10.73% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 10,184K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,809K shares , representing a decrease of 55.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CME by 40.20% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,241K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,072K shares , representing an increase of 1.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CME by 11.95% over the last quarter.

CME Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

As the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, CME Group enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data - empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equityindexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products and metals.The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CMEGlobex® platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing. With a range of pre- and post-trade products and services underpinning the entire lifecycle of a trade, CME Group also offers optimization and reconciliation services through TriOptima, and trade processing services through Traiana.

