RBC Capital Initiates Coverage of Cboe Global Markets (LSE:0HQN) with Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 27, 2024, RBC Capital initiated coverage of Cboe Global Markets (LSE:0HQN) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.03% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Cboe Global Markets is 205.51 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 186.75 GBX to a high of 241.37 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 1.03% from its latest reported closing price of 203.40 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Cboe Global Markets is 2,011MM, a decrease of 47.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,532 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cboe Global Markets. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 1.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HQN is 0.24%, an increase of 10.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.67% to 98,158K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,422K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,725K shares , representing an increase of 20.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HQN by 19.89% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,328K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,321K shares , representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HQN by 9.81% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,700K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,678K shares , representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HQN by 53.68% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,699K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,660K shares , representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HQN by 11.10% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,253K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,294K shares , representing a decrease of 1.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HQN by 6.17% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.