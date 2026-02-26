RBC Capital Initiates Coverage of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company - Preferred Security (BMYMP) with Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 25, 2026, RBC Capital initiated coverage of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company - Preferred Security (OTCPK:BMYMP) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.45% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company - Preferred Security is $928.30/share. The forecasts range from a low of $561.40 to a high of $1,199.00. The average price target represents an increase of 25.45% from its latest reported closing price of $740.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company - Preferred Security is 49,029MM, an increase of 1.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company - Preferred Security. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 7.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BMYMP is 0.10%, an increase of 31.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 80.41% to 270K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Multi-strategy Growth & Income Fund holds 142K shares. No change in the last quarter.

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL holds 92K shares. No change in the last quarter.

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL Multi-Manager Alternative Fund holds 25K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Hrt Financial holds 11K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Meridian Wealth Management holds 0K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.