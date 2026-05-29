RBC Capital Initiates Coverage of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. - Limited Partnership (BSM) with Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 29, 2026, RBC Capital initiated coverage of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. - Limited Partnership (NYSE:BSM) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.28% Upside

As of May 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. - Limited Partnership is $17.34/share. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 30.28% from its latest reported closing price of $13.31 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. - Limited Partnership is 740MM, an increase of 80.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.79.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 199 funds or institutions reporting positions in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. - Limited Partnership. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 3.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BSM is 0.44%, an increase of 13.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 26.84% to 44,119K shares. The put/call ratio of BSM is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

William Marsh Rice University holds 5,663K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 2,107K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,175K shares , representing a decrease of 3.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSM by 10.75% over the last quarter.

Penn Davis Mcfarland holds 1,960K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,967K shares , representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSM by 15.70% over the last quarter.

Investment Management Associates holds 1,901K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,902K shares , representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSM by 7.23% over the last quarter.

Natixis holds 1,580K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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