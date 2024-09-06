RBC Capital Initiates Coverage of Bicycle Therapeutics plc - Depositary Receipt () (BCYC) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 6, 2024, RBC Capital initiated coverage of Bicycle Therapeutics plc - Depositary Receipt () (NasdaqGS:BCYC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 92.84% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Bicycle Therapeutics plc - Depositary Receipt () is $39.40/share. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $58.80. The average price target represents an increase of 92.84% from its latest reported closing price of $20.43 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Bicycle Therapeutics plc - Depositary Receipt () is 20MM, a decrease of 50.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -5.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 139 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bicycle Therapeutics plc - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 6.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BCYC is 0.31%, an increase of 18.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 30.69% to 40,656K shares. The put/call ratio of BCYC is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 9,400K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,943K shares , representing an increase of 47.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCYC by 57.48% over the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 3,491K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 2,253K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 800K shares , representing an increase of 64.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCYC by 136.13% over the last quarter.

Fcpm Iii Services B.v. holds 2,123K shares.

Armistice Capital holds 1,972K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,672K shares , representing an increase of 15.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCYC by 9.04% over the last quarter.

Bicycle Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bicycle Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel class of medicines, referred to as Bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycles are fully synthetic short peptides constrained with small molecule scaffolds to form two loops that stabilize their structural geometry. This constraint facilitates target binding with high affinity and selectivity, making Bicycles attractive candidates for drug development. Bicycle's lead product candidate, BT1718, a Bicycle Toxin Conjugate (BTC) that targets MT1-MMP, is being investigated in an ongoing Phase I/IIa clinical trial in collaboration with the Centre for Drug Development of Cancer Research UK. Bicycle is also evaluating BT5528, a second-generation BTC targeting EphA2, in a company-sponsored Phase I/II trial. BT8009 is a BTC targeting Nectin-4, a well-validated tumor antigen, and is also currently being evaluated in a Company-sponsored Phase I/II trial. Bicycle is headquartered in Cambridge, UK with many key functions and members of its leadership team located in Lexington, MA.

