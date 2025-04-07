RBC Capital Initiates Coverage of BeiGene, - Depositary Receipt () (ONC) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 7, 2025, RBC Capital initiated coverage of BeiGene, - Depositary Receipt () (NasdaqGS:ONC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.95% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for BeiGene, - Depositary Receipt () is $281.37/share. The forecasts range from a low of $262.73 to a high of $295.42. The average price target represents an increase of 27.95% from its latest reported closing price of $219.91 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.67.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 9,532K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,569K shares , representing a decrease of 10.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONC by 23.52% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 6,113K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,431K shares , representing a decrease of 5.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONC by 23.35% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 5,099K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,974K shares , representing an increase of 2.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONC by 11.17% over the last quarter.

Hillhouse Capital Advisors holds 3,804K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,177K shares , representing a decrease of 36.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONC by 4.61% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 3,671K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,706K shares , representing a decrease of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONC by 16.31% over the last quarter.

