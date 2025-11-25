RBC Capital Initiates Coverage of AXIS Capital Holdings (AXS) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 25, 2025, RBC Capital initiated coverage of AXIS Capital Holdings (NYSE:AXS) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.81% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for AXIS Capital Holdings is $117.30/share. The forecasts range from a low of $103.02 to a high of $136.50. The average price target represents an increase of 17.81% from its latest reported closing price of $99.57 / share.

The projected annual revenue for AXIS Capital Holdings is 5,885MM, a decrease of 6.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 944 funds or institutions reporting positions in AXIS Capital Holdings. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 1.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AXS is 0.39%, an increase of 0.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.30% to 89,708K shares. The put/call ratio of AXS is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aqr Capital Management holds 3,509K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,716K shares , representing a decrease of 5.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXS by 81.49% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,920K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,996K shares , representing a decrease of 2.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXS by 15.78% over the last quarter.

Stone Point Capital holds 2,404K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,385K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,287K shares , representing an increase of 4.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXS by 3.64% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,132K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,372K shares , representing a decrease of 58.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXS by 43.53% over the last quarter.

