RBC Capital Initiates Coverage of ASML Holding N.V. - Depositary Receipt (ASML) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 15, 2026, RBC Capital initiated coverage of ASML Holding N.V. - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGS:ASML) with a Outperform recommendation.

As of January 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for ASML Holding N.V. - Depositary Receipt is $1,249.30/share. The forecasts range from a low of $595.56 to a high of $1,795.54. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.14% from its latest reported closing price of $1,263.72 / share.

The projected annual revenue for ASML Holding N.V. - Depositary Receipt is 34,905MM, an increase of 8.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 39.04.

There are 2,335 funds or institutions reporting positions in ASML Holding N.V. - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 38 owner(s) or 1.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASML is 0.53%, an increase of 7.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.18% to 86,095K shares. The put/call ratio of ASML is 1.24, indicating a bearish outlook.

Fisher Asset Management holds 4,353K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,244K shares , representing an increase of 2.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASML by 12.94% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 4,187K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,367K shares , representing a decrease of 4.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASML by 8.85% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 3,919K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,342K shares , representing an increase of 14.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASML by 32.82% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,897K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,146K shares , representing an increase of 25.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASML by 49.43% over the last quarter.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 2,758K shares. No change in the last quarter.

