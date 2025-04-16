RBC Capital Initiates Coverage of Ascendis Pharma A (ASND) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 16, 2025, RBC Capital initiated coverage of Ascendis Pharma A (NasdaqGS:ASND) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.80% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Ascendis Pharma A is $211.82/share. The forecasts range from a low of $163.62 to a high of $303.45. The average price target represents an increase of 33.80% from its latest reported closing price of $158.31 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ascendis Pharma A is 836MM, an increase of 129.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -8.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 487 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ascendis Pharma A. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASND is 0.67%, an increase of 0.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.21% to 80,557K shares. The put/call ratio of ASND is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 10,113K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,710K shares , representing an increase of 3.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASND by 10.84% over the last quarter.

Westfield Capital Management Co holds 5,528K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,134K shares , representing an increase of 7.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASND by 4.33% over the last quarter.

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 5,103K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,989K shares , representing an increase of 2.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASND by 8.51% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 4,450K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,411K shares , representing an increase of 0.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASND by 5.83% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 4,380K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,187K shares , representing an increase of 4.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASND by 64.48% over the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ascendis Pharma is applying its innovative TransCon technologies to build a leading, fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on making a meaningful difference in patients' lives. Guided by its core values of patients, science and passion, the company utilizes its TransCon technologies to create new and potentially best-in-class therapies.

