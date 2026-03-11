RBC Capital Initiates Coverage of Alliant Energy (LNT) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 11, 2026, RBC Capital initiated coverage of Alliant Energy (NasdaqGS:LNT) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.63% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Alliant Energy is $75.75/share. The forecasts range from a low of $67.67 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 6.63% from its latest reported closing price of $71.04 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Alliant Energy is 3,996MM, a decrease of 8.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,015 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alliant Energy. This is an decrease of 434 owner(s) or 29.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LNT is 0.16%, an increase of 29.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.04% to 242,533K shares. The put/call ratio of LNT is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 11,135K shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,911K shares , representing an increase of 2.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNT by 8.56% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 8,579K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,123K shares , representing a decrease of 6.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNT by 12.48% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 8,393K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 933K shares , representing an increase of 88.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LNT by 344.90% over the last quarter.

Nuveen holds 7,393K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,772K shares , representing a decrease of 18.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LNT by 34.83% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 7,174K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,006K shares , representing an increase of 2.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LNT by 2.78% over the last quarter.

