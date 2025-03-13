RBC Capital Initiates Coverage of Alkermes (ALKS) with Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 13, 2025, RBC Capital initiated coverage of Alkermes (NasdaqGS:ALKS) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.22% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Alkermes is $37.16/share. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $48.30. The average price target represents an increase of 11.22% from its latest reported closing price of $33.41 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Alkermes is 1,364MM, a decrease of 12.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 783 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alkermes. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALKS is 0.25%, an increase of 5.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.47% to 210,343K shares. The put/call ratio of ALKS is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 12,256K shares representing 7.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,999K shares , representing a decrease of 6.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALKS by 2.99% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 10,439K shares representing 6.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,464K shares , representing a decrease of 0.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALKS by 0.86% over the last quarter.

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 8,602K shares representing 5.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 7,558K shares representing 4.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,654K shares , representing an increase of 11.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALKS by 21.97% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 7,012K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,658K shares , representing a decrease of 80.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALKS by 91.67% over the last quarter.

Alkermes Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Alkermes plc is a fully integrated, global biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines in the fields of neuroscience and oncology. The company has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on addiction and schizophrenia, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for schizophrenia, bipolar I disorder, neurodegenerative disorders, and cancer. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Alkermes plc has an R&D center in Waltham, Massachusetts; a research and manufacturing facility in Athlone, Ireland; and a manufacturing facility in Wilmington, Ohio.

