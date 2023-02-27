RBC Capital Downgrades Westlake Chemical (WLK)

On February 27, 2023, RBC Capital downgraded their outlook for Westlake Chemical from Outperform to Sector Perform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.68% Downside

As of February 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Westlake Chemical is $115.69. The forecasts range from a low of $94.94 to a high of $144.90. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.68% from its latest reported closing price of $121.37.

The projected annual revenue for Westlake Chemical is $14,173MM, a decrease of 10.26%. The projected annual EPS is $11.40, a decrease of 34.73%.

Westlake Chemical Declares $0.36 Dividend

On February 17, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.36 per share ($1.43 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 1, 2023 will receive the payment on March 16, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.36 per share.

At the current share price of $121.37 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.18%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.38%, the lowest has been 0.68%, and the highest has been 3.52%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.43 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.46 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.08. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.36%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are large shareholders doing?

Victory Capital Management holds 3,240K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,019K shares, representing an increase of 6.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WLK by 99.93% over the last quarter.

VETAX - Victory Sycamore Established Value Fund holds 2,080K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,937K shares, representing an increase of 6.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WLK by 11.32% over the last quarter.

Soroban Capital Partners holds 2,022K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Orbis Allan Gray holds 1,956K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,063K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 785 funds or institutions reporting positions in Westlake Chemical. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 3.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WLK is 0.22%, an increase of 6.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.10% to 43,078K shares. The put/call ratio of WLK is 1.44, indicating a bearish outlook.

Westlake Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Westlake is an international manufacturer and supplier of petrochemicals, polymers and building products that enhance the daily lives of people around the world. Whether it’s plastic wrap that keeps meats and produce fresh; the intravenous bags and tubing used in medical care, the pipes that are essential to ensuring clean water, or the chlorine that treats water and helps keep pools safe, Westlake plays a vital role in supplying the building blocks for these products and many more.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.